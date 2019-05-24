× Landscaper’s truck, lawn equipment stolen outside Cordova restaurant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A family business, gone in an instant.

A Mid-South couple says they’re desperate for answers after their truck and landscaping equipment was stolen outside a Cordova restaurant Thursday.

They say they’re now out thousands of dollars, and don’t know how they’ll continue to make a living.

“It happened so quickly,” Alicia Guzman said. “All the years he’s working, is gone.”

Their family depends on her husband’s landscaping business to make ends meet. For the past 12 years, it’s been the only income they’ve had.

But they say around 1:30 Thursday afternoon, Lopez’ pickup truck and trailer – filled with expensive lawn equipment – was stolen from the parking lot while he ate lunch at Pacific Fusion Buffet.

“It is around $20,000,” Guzman said.

She says her husband was only inside for about 30 minutes, and when he came out, everything was gone.

“He thought maybe he doesn’t park it over there. He’s like confused, he parked in another lot,” she said. “But then remembering, he looked around and said, ‘Oh no.’”

They say the truck was locked, but that didn’t stop the thief from somehow getting inside and driving off in it.

And without his truck and lawn equipment, Lopez can’t make any money.

“We’re living day by day,” Guzman said. “He needs to work.”

The Memphis Police Department’s CyberWatch website shows 15 other cars stolen within a mile radius of the restaurant in the last month alone.

The building has no cameras, and they say none of the other nearby businesses managed to capture anything.

The family’s only hope is that someone will either recognize their belongings and call police, or that whomever stole it will do the right thing and turn it in.

“If they can return all the stuff, because we depend on that for living and it’s affected our family,” Guzman said.

They say the stolen truck is a 2005, beige Chevy Silverado, and the lawnmower is an orange Bad Boy riding mower.

Call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH with any tips.