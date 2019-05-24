× Four more Mississippi counties on list for storm recovery aid

JACKSON, Miss. — Four more Mississippi counties have been approved for federal aid to recover from severe weather.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency says Thursday that Coahoma, Leflore, Sunflower and Washington counties are being added to a list of 20 other counties.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency approved assistance in response to storms that struck Feb. 22-24, bringing tornadoes and flooding.

The counties previously approved for recovery aid Alcorn, Calhoun, Carroll, Chickasaw, Clay, Grenada, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee, Lowndes, Montgomery, Panola, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Quitman, Tallahatchie, Tishomingo, Union, Webster and Yalobusha.