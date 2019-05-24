× At least one person shot at Phillips County truck stop

PHILLIPS COUNTY, Ark. — At least one person was shot at a truck stop in Phillips County on Thursday, and officials said there could be another victim.

Sheriff Neal Byrd said the shooting occurred around 8 p.m. at the Y-Camp Truck Stop on Highway 49. The victim was taken to Regional Medical Center in Memphis with multiple gunshot wounds.

It is not yet clear what led to the shooting. Byrd said witnesses told deputies they saw a second shooting victim, but deputies have not found another victim.

A man has been arrested and charged with terroristic act and first-degree battery in connection to the shooting. Authorities have not identified the victim or suspect.