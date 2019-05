CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A statewide Amber alert has been issued for a missing one year old from Chattanooga, Tennessee.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Octavia Shaw was taken by Matias Martinez after a traffic stop. They were last seen on foot on Boyscout Road in Chattanooga.

An active warrant was issued for Martinez on kidnapping charges.

If you know anything about this case, call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.