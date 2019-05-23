× Waste company says Cordova customers will get refunds after missed pickups

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Flies living on piles of garbage in neighborhoods throughout Cordova have homeowners frustrated and disgusted, but customers of J&J Waste may finally have some answers.

Tonia Franks says she hasn’t had her garbage picked up by J&J Waste for weeks. She’s one of many who say dealing with the company is more like a waste of time.

“They called us the day before pickup to let us know they’re no longer servicing our area,” Franks said. “Since Christmas, it’s been, ‘Oh I wonder if they’re going to pick up our trash today.'”

The company has an F rating with the Better Business bureau due to unanswered complaints.

However WREG was able to get a few answers Thursday, when the company told us it is no longer servicing customers and will issue refunds in the next 6 to 8 weeks.

Franks is now working with Roy Traylor, a man who runs his own sanitation company. He’s been going door to door, emptying trash cans and lending a hand at no cost.

Traylor heard complaints that J&J customers weren’t getting serviced even though they paid months in advance.

On his time off, he will even pick up trash and put it in the back of his own car. He says his focus is to making the streets cleaner and residents happier.

“It doesn’t matter if they sign up with my service. I just believe in, if you blessed people, God will bless you.”