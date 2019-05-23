× Titans agree to terms with top draft pick Jeffery Simmons

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans have agreed to terms on a contract with their top draft pick Jeffery Simmons, the 19th selection overall out of Mississippi State.

The Titans announced the deal Wednesday.

Tennessee gambled on Simmons with the defensive tackle recovering after tearing his left ACL in February. That’s an injury that could keep him off the field all season. But Simmons was considered a possible Top 10 pick before the injury after 163 tackles, seven sacks, 32 ½ tackles for loss and five forced fumbles in 38 games at Mississippi State.

The Titans now have four of their six draft picks under contract with only wide receiver A.J. Brown and offensive lineman Nate Davis still unsigned.

The Titans also have agreed to terms with six other players who tired out for the team during a rookie minicamp, including Cody Hollister,

Hollister spent the 2017 season on the practice squad with the New England Patriots and was on their reserve/non-football injury list last season after going undrafted out of Arkansas. Defensive backs LaDarius Wiley of Vanderbilt, D’Andre Payne of Iowa State and Kareem Orr of Chattanooga, tight end Parker Hesse of Iowa, and wide receiver Joseph Parker of Chattanooga all went undrafted last month.

The Titans also waived four players in receiver Isaac Zico and defensive backs Taj-Amir Torres, Jonathan Crawford and Hamp Cheevers with Cheevers waived as injured.