× Police: Memphis man charged after allegedly raping missing 12-year-old

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested this week after police say they found him inside a local hotel with a minor.

According to police, it all began after they received a call that a missing juvenile had been spotted in the 3400 block of American Way on May 22. The 12-year-old was later located inside a hotel room with Logan Willoughby.

During questioning, the child told police that Willoughby had reached out to her via an online advertisement asking for oral sex. The meeting was set up and $70 exchanged between the pair.

The 36-year-old reportedly admitted to having sex with the child and was arrested. He was charged with rape of a child and solicitation of a minor.