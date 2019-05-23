× One dead after accident in Hollywood area

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was dead and at least two others taken to the hospital after an accident Thursday morning in the Hollywood area.

The accident happened near Chelsea and Fairfax just before 9 a.m. and at least two vehicles were involved. Police said it was a head-on collision, leaving one vehicle overturned. One of the vehicles was a taxi.

One person was dead on the scene. Police have not said which one the vehicles the new deceased person was in or released the identity.

A WREG photojournalist saw three people transported by ambulance.

WREG is at the scene and will update this story as we learn more.