Nursing assistant arrested after alleged assault on woman with cerebral palsy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A local nursing assistant was arrested this week after he was accused of assaulting a relative with cerebral palsy.

According to police, the victim called them on May 22 to report that she had been hit by Vincent Duncan after she and her mother got into a fight over the phone.

Once they arrived, police were told that this wasn’t the first time the certified nursing assistant had reportedly mistreated the victim. She told police that earlier that day Duncan had told her she smelled, stripped her naked and sprayed her with a liquid that burned her skin.

She also claimed that he refused to turn on the air because she didn’t contribute to the bills and wouldn’t feed or give her water.

The 34-year-old suspect was arrested and charged with domestic assault.