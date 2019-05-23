Mississippi man charged with attempted murder after shooting in Whitehaven

Posted 10:19 am, May 23, 2019, by

Patrick Alexander

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —  A Mississippi man was taken into custody on Wednesday following a shooting in Whitehaven several months ago.

According to police, two men were inside the Mapco in the 2000 block of Winchester Road  on April 27, 2019, when one of them became involved in an argument with Patrick Alexander. It quickly escalated once in the parking lot, resulting in Alexander pulling out a gun and threatening to shoot both men.

Alexander then allegedly jumped into a red Chevrolet Malibu and took off.

Later that evening as the two victims were walking home they noticed that a red Malibu was following them. Once they reached the apartment complex, Alexander reportedly got out of the car, pulled out a gun and fired. One of the men was hit.

Alexander was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.