Mississippi man charged with attempted murder after shooting in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mississippi man was taken into custody on Wednesday following a shooting in Whitehaven several months ago.

According to police, two men were inside the Mapco in the 2000 block of Winchester Road on April 27, 2019, when one of them became involved in an argument with Patrick Alexander. It quickly escalated once in the parking lot, resulting in Alexander pulling out a gun and threatening to shoot both men.

Alexander then allegedly jumped into a red Chevrolet Malibu and took off.

Later that evening as the two victims were walking home they noticed that a red Malibu was following them. Once they reached the apartment complex, Alexander reportedly got out of the car, pulled out a gun and fired. One of the men was hit.

Alexander was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder.