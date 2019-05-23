Memphis public pools opening for summer this Saturday

Posted 11:38 am, May 23, 2019, by , Updated at 11:41AM, May 23, 2019

MEMPHIS, Tenn, — Nine public pools are opening Saturday for Memorial Day weekend in Memphis.

The pools are:

  • Westwood
  • Pine Hill
  • Tom Lee
  • Ed Rice
  • Raleigh
  • Douglass
  • Gaisman
  • Lester
  • Willow

These pools will be open noon-6 p.m. on Saturday, 1-6 p.m. on Sunday, and noon-6 p.m. on Monday. Beginning Tuesday, regular hours will be Tuesdays-Saturdays, 1-6 p.m.

Pool cards obtained from the Memphis library or since 2016 from the parks system will still be valid. Pool Cards can be obtained at the following centers:

Hickory Hill
Bickford
Orange Mound
Skinner(when pool reopens)
Westwood
Riverview
Pine hill
Katie Sexton
Ed Rice
Raleigh
Douglass
Gaisman
Lester
Marion Hale

