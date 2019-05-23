× Memphis public pools opening for summer this Saturday

MEMPHIS, Tenn, — Nine public pools are opening Saturday for Memorial Day weekend in Memphis.

The pools are:

Westwood

Pine Hill

Tom Lee

Ed Rice

Raleigh

Douglass

Gaisman

Lester

Willow

These pools will be open noon-6 p.m. on Saturday, 1-6 p.m. on Sunday, and noon-6 p.m. on Monday. Beginning Tuesday, regular hours will be Tuesdays-Saturdays, 1-6 p.m.

Pool cards obtained from the Memphis library or since 2016 from the parks system will still be valid. Pool Cards can be obtained at the following centers:

Hickory Hill

Bickford

Orange Mound

Skinner(when pool reopens)

Westwood

Riverview

Pine hill

Katie Sexton

Ed Rice

Raleigh

Douglass

Gaisman

Lester

Marion Hale