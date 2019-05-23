Memphis public pools opening for summer this Saturday
MEMPHIS, Tenn, — Nine public pools are opening Saturday for Memorial Day weekend in Memphis.
The pools are:
- Westwood
- Pine Hill
- Tom Lee
- Ed Rice
- Raleigh
- Douglass
- Gaisman
- Lester
- Willow
These pools will be open noon-6 p.m. on Saturday, 1-6 p.m. on Sunday, and noon-6 p.m. on Monday. Beginning Tuesday, regular hours will be Tuesdays-Saturdays, 1-6 p.m.
Pool cards obtained from the Memphis library or since 2016 from the parks system will still be valid. Pool Cards can be obtained at the following centers:
Hickory Hill
Bickford
Orange Mound
Skinner(when pool reopens)
Westwood
Riverview
Pine hill
Katie Sexton
Ed Rice
Raleigh
Douglass
Gaisman
Lester
Marion Hale