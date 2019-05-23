× Man charged in auto shop shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is behind bars, facing three counts of attempted murder after a disagreement over work on a car.

The shop at Rapid Towing was doing their job, working on a customer’s car last week when a disagreement over labor costs began.

As tempers rose, someone made a phone call, saying “Come on and bring the heat.”

Moments later, a car pulled up, and a fight ensued. That’s when the gunshots began.

Aerian Hunter, 21, is accused of pulling out a 9mm handgun and opening fire, shooting at three different people. No one was injured.

Hunter is now in police custody and Rapid Towing is able to move on with their business, albeit with some bullet hole damage to equipment.

— By Peter Fleischer