Man caught on camera pointing gun at clerk in East Memphis armed robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —A man was caught on camera robbing a pizza restaurant in the middle of the day. But even more alarming is where it all happened.

Traffic is heavy most of the time on Poplar in East Memphis. And between Yates and Estate there are several restaurants that are busy during lunch hour, but didn't stop someone from holding up Domino's on Wednesday.

Surveillance footage shows a man nonchalantly walk into Domino's around 1 p.m., pull out a silver revolver and point it at the clerk. There didn't appear to be any customers in the store.

But people who were getting food at a nearby Subway couldn't help but wonder what might have happened if someone had walked in behind him.

"It's horrible. I would hate to have been here," a resident said.

Even a bounty hunter was a little unnerved when he saw just how bold the robber was.

"People just don't care about each other anymore. There are kids and parents all over the place, but they come out this way. They think that is where the money is at, I guess," he said.

The Memphis Police Department's Cyberwatch site shows about 21 crimes were reported within a half-mile of Dominos over the last month. The crimes include one robbery, one burglary and several auto thefts.

Police aren't saying how much money the crook took from the business. But they are saying that the robber was abut 6-feet tall, in his mid 20's to early 30's and was seen getting into a late model black car before the shooting.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.