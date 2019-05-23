× Man accused of kidnapping juveniles, raping one and stabbing another

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shocking new details have been released after a man was arrested for kidnapping two juveniles in Frayser.

Phennix Givens was charged with aggravated assault, aggravated rape, especially aggravated kidnapping and arson after he was arrested on Wednesday.

According to police, it all began on May 21 when Givens made contact with two juveniles in the area of Frayser Boulevard and North Watkins. The pair agreed to help him in order to make some money, but once they arrived at a home on Riney, things took a turn.

The kids said Givens produced a knife, forced them inside a home and then made both of them take off their clothes. He then raped the girl before stabbing the boy in the leg and forcing him into the attic.

Both victims were able to escape and flag down a patrol officer once the 44-year-old suspect fell asleep.

It’s unclear when the victims escaped, but we do know that officers with the Memphis Police Department made the scene Wednesday and tried to make contact with Givens. He initially came out of the home armed with a knife, but eventually retreated.

The suspect set his couch on fire and the home was engulfed in flames within several minutes, police said.

Givens was arrested as he tried to escape out of a window.