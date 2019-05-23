Live at 9: Memphis Sports Hall of Fame & Keith Paluso

The Memphis Sports Hall of Fame

With names like Penny Hardaway, Larry Finch, and Nikki Cray-Penson, the inaugural class of the Memphis Sports Hall of Fame is one of a kind. Kevin Kane with Memphis Tourism stopped by to tell us more about those chose for this is extraordinary honor and what this means for Memphis.

Music with Keith Paluso

Mid-South park ranger by day musician by night, but things are changing in a big way for Germantown's Keith Paluso. After competing on "The Voice" in 2018 he's toured the area and has a big announcement about his future.