Judge recuses himself in Oxford murder case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Oxford, Mississippi judge who presided over a hearing for a former Oxford police officer has recused himself from the case, following demands from the family.

Lafayette County Circuit Court Judge Andrew Howorth issued his recusal in the case of Matthew Kinne on Wednesday, a day after a hearing for Kinney erupted with the victim’s family members calling for him to be removed.

Howorth said he did not want his involvement to negatively affect fairness.

Kinne is accused of murdering Dominique Clayton, a woman family members say was in a relationship with the former officer. He was terminated from his job with the department, and the city police chief said the department stands with the family.