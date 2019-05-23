Bright Spot: Seniors excel at Freedom Preparatory Academy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Many of us can remember this time of year. The end of senior year means becoming an adult and an individual. For students at Freedom Preparatory Academy they have a lot to celebrate collectively.

Some of their stories are unimaginable.

"On December 3 my uncle died from gun violence. And a week later my brother's life was taken due to a car accident."

"I come home to a house that has been destroyed due to gunshots twice and my family was forced to move out. Now I'm homeless and unhappy."

But no matter the obstacles they prevailed, making them the third group of students in Freedom Prep history to have a Senior Signing Day. It's a day where students announce their career and school plans post graduation.

"I will be attending the University of Memphis."

"I will be attending the University of Tennessee Knoxville."

"I will be attending Tennessee State University."

"It`s important for them to not really just show society but show themselves what they`re capable of when everything else tells them that they`re not as capable as we know they are."

All of the students in the graduating class have been accepted to four year colleges and universities across the country.

"Over my time here at Freedom Prep I self consciously believe that the only thing I would ever be considered valuable for was my mind. My intelligence."

Destiny Dangerfield is one of the top students in her class, scoring a 30 on the ACT. She said she doesn't believe her success would be the same without her school family's help.

"When I had problems -death in the family, personal issues going on - Freedom Prep was my community where I went to."

With plans to major in political science, Dangerfield would like to become an immigration lawyer.

"In the fall of 2019 I will be attending the University of Memphis."

Dangerfield's classmate Najee Edmonds will pursue a career in computer science after scoring a 31 on the ACT. It's the highest in school history.

"I really didn`t believe it. I thought that like, my score got mixed up with somebody else."

But this is no mix up. The future is bright for these students looking ahead, and for school administrators this is just the beginning.

"We are getting to this point every single year."