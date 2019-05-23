× Arkansas defeats Ole Miss 5-3 in SEC Tournament

HOOVER, Ala. — Jack Kenley knocked home three runs Wednesday as No. 2 seed Arkansas defeated No. 7 seed Mississippi 5-3 in the Southeastern Conference Tournament.

Arkansas (41-15) remains in the winners’ bracket and faces No. 3 seed Georgia, which beat Texas A&M 2-0 earlier Wednesday. Ole Miss (34-24) has an elimination game Thursday with Texas A&M.

Ole Miss led 3-2 until Arkansas pulled ahead for good on Kenley’s two-run single off Zack Phillips (4-3) with two outs in the sixth inning.

Ole Miss put the tying run on third and the potential go-ahead run on first in the eighth inning, but Matt Cronin struck out pinch-hitter Chase Cockrell to end the threat. Arkansas added an insurance run in the bottom of the eighth.

Arkansas’ Kevin Kopps (6-3) allowed one run in 1 2/3 innings of relief. Cronin got the last four outs — all by strikeout — to earn his 11th save of the season.