Arkansas defeats Ole Miss 5-3 in SEC Tournament

Posted 6:15 am, May 23, 2019, by , Updated at 06:16AM, May 23, 2019

Arkansas's Dominic Fletcher (24) scores on a two run RBI single from Jack Kenley during the sixth inning of the Southeastern Conference tournament NCAA college baseball game against Mississippi, Wednesday, May 22, 2019, in Hoover, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

HOOVER, Ala. — Jack Kenley knocked home three runs Wednesday as No. 2 seed Arkansas defeated No. 7 seed Mississippi 5-3 in the Southeastern Conference Tournament.

Arkansas (41-15) remains in the winners’ bracket and faces No. 3 seed Georgia, which beat Texas A&M 2-0 earlier Wednesday. Ole Miss (34-24) has an elimination game Thursday with Texas A&M.

Ole Miss led 3-2 until Arkansas pulled ahead for good on Kenley’s two-run single off Zack Phillips (4-3) with two outs in the sixth inning.

Ole Miss put the tying run on third and the potential go-ahead run on first in the eighth inning, but Matt Cronin struck out pinch-hitter Chase Cockrell to end the threat. Arkansas added an insurance run in the bottom of the eighth.

Arkansas’ Kevin Kopps (6-3) allowed one run in 1 2/3 innings of relief. Cronin got the last four outs — all by strikeout — to earn his 11th save of the season.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.