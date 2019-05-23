× 61st AutoZone Liberty Bowl set for New Year’s Eve

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The 61st Annual AutoZone Liberty Bowl will be played Tuesday, December 31st at 2:45 p.m. CST and will be televised on ESPN. This marks the second consecutive year the AutoZone Liberty Bowl will be played on New Year’s Eve afternoon. In fact, more AutoZone Liberty Bowl games have been played on the popular December 31st afternoon date than any other date over the AutoZone Liberty Bowl’s 61-year history. “December 31st at 2:45 p.m. is a great date and time for fans to attend the game and for those around the world who will be watching on ESPN,” said Steve Ehrhart, Executive Director of the AutoZone Liberty Bowl. “The AutoZone Liberty Bowl is proud to secure this much coveted television window as part of ESPN’s bowl game lineup. The December 31st date provides the AutoZone Liberty Bowl a terrific opportunity to showcase two outstanding universities from the SEC and Big 12, the Memphis community and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.”

“The AutoZone Liberty Bowl has become a huge part of the New Year’s celebration in Memphis,” stated Bill Giles, 2019 AutoZone Liberty Bowl Festival

Association President. “The afternoon of December 31st is a key part of the holiday week. We look forward to hosting thousands of out of town visitors who

will enjoy ringing in the New Year with the AutoZone Liberty Bowl and celebrating after the game at a massive party on Beale Street!”

About the AutoZone Liberty Bowl:

– The AutoZone Liberty Bowl was founded in 1959, making it the seventh

oldest bowl game in America.

– 62 different universities have participated in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl.

– Just last year, Oklahoma State beat Missouri in a wild finish 38-33.

– The AutoZone Liberty Bowl’s 61-year history has featured many of college football’s greatest coaches and players: Bear Bryant, Steve Spurrier, Urban Meyer, Gary Patterson, Kirby Smart and Heisman Trophy winners Ernie Davis, Terry Baker, Doug Flutie and Bo Jackson. As well as recent star players such as A. J. Green, Dak Prescott, Anthony Miller and Drew Lock.

– The AutoZone Liberty Bowl has an annual economic impact of $25 million to $30 million on the local Memphis economy.