Three people, dogs injured during wild California police chase caught on camera

CALIFORNIA — A least three people and several dogs were injured on Tuesday following a wild police chase involving a stolen motor home.

"You can see this motor home making wild turns out here!"

The unidentified driver stole a motor home and then raced through the streets of Los Angeles without regard for others, police said. At one point, she hit a tree, severely damaging the side of the vehicle. That, before slamming in to the back of a car, causing it to spin out of control.

"This is just getting worse and worse and worse."

But the woman kept going. KCBS is Los Angeles reported that the driver behind it all had two dogs in her lap the entire time. That is until one of them jumped from the vehicle to safety.

The suspect was eventually taken into custody after slamming into a tree. She reportedly tried to flee from police on foot, but didn't get very far. She was charged with felony hit and run and driving under the influence.