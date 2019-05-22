× Suspect wanted in East Memphis bank robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is wanted for an armed robbery at Paragon Bank in the 4500 block of Poplar in East Memphis, Memphis Police said.

According to a report, officers responded to the scene at 12 p.m. Wednesday. They were told an armed man entered the bank and robbed the clerk of “an undisclosed amount of cash.”

There are no reported injuries.

Police say the suspect is 30 years old, 5-feet 5-inches and has a beard. He was wearing a “multi-colored hoodie and sunglasses.”

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.