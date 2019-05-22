× Southaven Police vehicle stolen, found in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A stolen Southaven Police squad car was found in Frayser on Wednesday, and the suspect was captured after a search.

Memphis Police was notified of the stolen vehicle and used MPD’s Air Support Unit to search for it.

The vehicle was located by a Shelby County deputy in the 800 block of Marsh Avenue around 1 p.m. after concerned neighbors called Memphis police about it. No one was inside.

A police-issued rifle in the vehicle was still inside.

The suspect was taken into custody by a K-9 unit in the 3100 block of Shirley.