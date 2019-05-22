× SipChip aims to give you peace of mind about your drink

RALEIGH, N.C. — Any time you’re out and about, you’re told to guard your drink just in case someone decides to try and slip something in it. Now a company in North Carolina has released a product that could help keep you safe.

It’s called the SipChip and it was created by a company called Undercover Colors. It’s about the size of a quarter and can tell you with just a small amount of liquid if your drink has been tampered with. Two lines on the test indicator means you’re in the clear. One line indicates you need to throw out your drink.

Nicolas Letourneau told CBS affiliate WNCN that the device can test for many different drugs including ruhypnol, also known as roofies.

“These are common anti-anxiety and insomnia drugs that are being used because of the effects that erase memory,” he explained.

At this time, the SipChip doesn’t detect every class of drugs like GHB and Ketamine, but the company is working to make those tests available as well.

