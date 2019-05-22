Pass It On: Student fighting cancer receives help

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis couple in the middle of a career change hit a major roadblock.

The story starts at a dental school where students are days away from graduation. But one student suffered a set back.

Meet our play maker William Compton.

"I have a friend of mine who is actually a classmate that has been diagnosed with B cell type acute Lymphoblastic Luekemia. He was about to graduate, but got this unfortunate news about three months ago. This community, this school is extremely generous and we wanted to do something for him. So we wanted to give something back to him and his family."

Williams began to tell us more about his friend Randy.

"Randy Begay is a 14-year Navy Veteran. He's a non-traditional student.He's a graduate of the University of Memphis."

William has been actively helping Randy and his wife, Abbey, but wanted to do more.

"To see someone go so far as he's gone in his life and to be put back something like. This didn't seem right. But we can still make a difference in his life."

It's time to Pass It On.

We're going to pass on $300 from News Channel 3 plus an additional $300 from an anonymous donor.

Minutes later we were at Randy's house and Williams explained what we were up to.

"They've got an anonymous donor that wanted to give you and your family $300. Then Channel 3 comes in and they donate an additional $300."

He began counting out the cash.

"In addition to that, at school we raised money as well. Here's an additional $700 for and your family."

Randy was surprised and grateful.

"Oh wow. That's amazing. How about that? That's awesome."

He then told us more about his story.

"Abbey told me to stop playing GI Joe and get a real job." That's when he chose dental school.

"We decided to stay here and that was the plan. And then coming into the fourth year is when I got diagnosed with this B cell cancer."

What Randy needs even more than Pass It On cash is a stem cell transplant.

Randy has a bright future as a dentist, once he wins this battle against cancer.