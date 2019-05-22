× Oxford police chief says ‘we are with the Clayton family’ at hearing for officer accused of murder

OXFORD, Miss. — The chief of the Oxford Police Department said an officers who is accused of killing a woman deserved no bond, and the department stood behind the family of the victim.

“Matthew Kinne committed murder, and we do not want him out,” interim Chief Jeff McCutchen said, minutes after a court hearing that erupted in family members screaming on their way out the door. “We are with the Clayton family.”

Statement from interim Oxford Police chief. One of his officers, Matthew Kinne, is accused of murdering young mother he was in a relationship with. Mtg to discuss bond is next week. Chief with would not take questions but said this—@3onyourside pic.twitter.com/AL27OfpWI9 — Shay Arthur (@ShayA_WREG3) May 22, 2019

Kinne appeared before a judge Wednesday in Oxford. He is charged with murder in the death of Dominique Clayton, a 32-year-old mother whose body was found Sunday. MBI is investigating the case.

A bond hearing was postponed until next week, but an exact date was not set.

Kinne will remain in jail until that bond hearing, the judge said.

Once the court adjourned, however, family members in the hallway began screaming about the possibility that Kinne could receive bond in that hearing.

“There is no justice for black people,” Clayton’s mother, Bessie Clayton, said outside the courthouse. “They allowed the killer to decide his bond.”

She and Clayton’s aunt, Carolyn Clayton, claimed Kinne had been in a relationship with Clayton for more than a year before he allegedly killed her.