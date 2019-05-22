× Mid-South man charged with murder after five-year-old dies from attack injuries

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — A Mid-South man was arrested in connection to the death of a five-year-old boy he was convicted of injuring several years ago.

According to police, Terrence Washington was arrested in November 2013 after the three-month-old sustained severe injuries. More than two years later, the suspect was convicted on first-degree battery in the attack and was sentenced to 120 months behind bars.

Washington was released on October 30, 2018.

Less than two months later, the child – now five years old- died. The local medical examiner ruled that the child’s death was in fact the result of the injuries he sustained during the attack.

Washington was arrested on Tuesday and charged with second-degree murder.

Prosecutors said that double jeopardy doesn’t apply in this case due to the fact the child has since died and he is now charged with murder.