× Memphis 901 FC vs. Swope Park Rangers Recap

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis 901 FC relied on set pieces to pull off a 2-2 comeback draw, at Swope Park Rangers.

The four-goal match was fast paced and both team had chances to come out with all three points, but the match ended in a stalemate.

Memphis caught SPR off guard at the beginning of the match.

They nearly forced an own-goal but SPR’s goalkeeper parried Sean Karani’s back-pass behind for a 901 FC corner.

Captain, Marc Burch’s corner was perfectly placed to the far post and midfielder, Dan Metzger redirected the ball into the bottom corner, for the first goal of the match.

Memphis controlled the opening 15 minutes with 60 percent possession.

The Ranger’s first goal scoring chance came in the ninth minute. Jake Davis shot from the center of the box, following a SPR counter attack, but Jeff Caldwell dove to his left and preserved the Memphis lead.

Memphis broke out on another counter, 20 minutes in. Cameron Lindley and Elliot Collier played a few one-two passes between each other and Lindley found enough room to play a pass into the box. His cross looked dangerous, but it was too high for Jochen Graf.

The match slowed down for a ten-minute period until SPR found an answer.

Karani beat two defenders into the far-side of the box and Abdi Mohamed brought the winger down with and elbow to the back. Head referee, Jon Freemon was in position and signaled for a penalty-kick.

Ranger’s captain, Camden Riley coolly stepped up to the spot and powered his penalty-kick into the bottom left corner.

Memphis managed to create one more chance before the half.

Forward, Lagos Kunga dribbled between two defenders, found space at the edge of the box, but his shot was easily saved by Eric Dick.

At the half-time whistle, SPR had 58 percent possession.

The Ranger’s continued their up-tempo play into the second half and managed to pull ahead in the 68th minute.

Karani played a backheel into Alexsander Andrade’s overlapping run and took advantage of bad positioning by Memphis at the back. Andrade sent a ground-cross through the 901 FC box and full-back Mark Segbers scored at the back post.

Memphis rallied back and answered five minutes later, following another set piece.

Lindley took the corner on the near-side and center-back, Tristan Hodge rose at the far post and headed the ball into the net.

Minutes later, Memphis won a free-kick on the edge of the box. Burch attempted to power his free-kick past the wall and into the far corner but, Dick made a great save.

The SPR goalkeeper was forced to make another diving save five minutes later. Collier curled a shot from close range and Dick sprawled to his left to make a one-handed save.

Neither team could break through in the final minutes and the match ended after three minutes of added time, 2-2.

Written by: Caleb Hilliard