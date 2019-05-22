× Man sentenced to life, 99 years in Tennessee child’s murder

WHITLEYVILLE, Tenn. — Jacob Snyder, the man accused of shooting an 11-year-old girl in Middle Tennessee last year was sentenced to life plus 99 years behind bars this week.

CBS affiliate WTVF in Nashville posted a statement from District Attorney Bryant Dunaway thanking the community and law enforcement for their efforts.

“The murder of Harley Evans has been devastating to her family, her friends, teachers, schoolmates and the community of Clay County. Snyder killed a child and tried to kill her sister, her father as well as Kelsey Rhoton, an act of pure evil. I appreciate our community for supporting these victims. I thank Sheriff Boone and his deputies for their quick response to this incident, the TBI for their thorough investigative work, the THP and Putnam County Sheriff for their assistance in Snyder’s capture and arrest. Snyder will not ever see the outside of a prison. We are all safer for it.”

According to reports, a bus driver arrived at the family’s North Fork Road home in October 2018 to find an injured adult and a child waiting at the stop. The pair jumped on the bus and were driven to the Mount Vernon Fire Department.

That’s where they called 911 for help.

When police arrived they found Evan’s father outside suffering from a gunshot wound and the 11-year-old inside dead.

As for the suspect, police said Snyder fled the scene and was at large for several hours before he was eventually taken into custody by K-9 officers. He was charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

BREAKING: @TBInvestigation says Jacob Snyder has been charged with the murder of 11-year-old Harley Evans. He's been booked in the Clay County Jail and is being held on a $2 million bond. He is also charged with 2 counts of attempted 1st degree muder. https://t.co/9ro46qOXXN pic.twitter.com/pDQ7hAGTvx — NewsChannel 5 (@NC5) October 29, 2018