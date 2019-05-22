Man accused of firing shots at woman and 4-year-old child charged

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is behind bars after police say he fired shots at a woman and her 4-year-old child at their home off Brewer Avenue Tuesday evening.

Police say Adonis Saunders is now facing attempted murder charges.

"I just know him as a neighbor, and then next thing I know shots are being fired at me and my daughter," the mother said. "Shots were all in my baby's room. Like, they came in my baby's room."

She says it started when she was in her front yard with her daughter, and one of her friends walked by. The mother yelled at her friend the same time Saunders and his girlfriend walked by.

Apparently Saunders didn't like her tone.

"They thought I was talking to them. I was like, 'I'm not even talking to you."

But that wasn't enough to calm them down.

'He was like, 'B**ch, I'll kill you. I'll you you and your daughter."

That's when Saunders went into his home a few doors down and re-emerged. This time he was armed. His underage girlfriend is accused of shooting the gun once too as the mother shielded her daughter.

The mother says the shooting was too close to home, and she now plans on leaving.

"I don't feel safe."

The victim says that Saunders has asked for money in the past, and she has tried to help him.