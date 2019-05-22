Eight-car crash on I-40 in Arkansas leaves one person dead, traffic blocked

Posted 9:31 am, May 22, 2019, by , Updated at 10:02AM, May 22, 2019

ST FRANCIS COUNTY, Ark. —The westbound lanes of I-40 in Arkansas are blocked due to a fatal accident involving at least eight vehicles.

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, the accident happened just east of Forrest City near mile marker 250. Four commercial vehicles and four passenger vehicles were involved.

We have been told that some died.

The cleanup is expected to take several hours. Traffic is being detoured at the Parkin exit to Highway 70.

