Does It Work: Windmill Watermelon Slicer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The weather is heating up and that means some of the items on your grocery list may change for the summer. If you're avoiding adding watermelons to yours because slicing them can get messy, we might just have a solution for you.

I was scrolling through Pinterest one night as I always do, and I came across this little tool that looks like it would make it easy to make little cubes of watermelon without having to do the mess. And I knew exactly who I wanted to contact.

In my inbox was an email from Tracie Rhea, who was excited about the Windmill Watermelon Slicer. I'd never seen it before, so I looked it up and was just as excited after reading about it.

A few days later, we were standing in Tracie's super cute kitchen.

Hopefully the Windmill Watermelon Slicer can save Tracie a lot of prep time. It's made of stainless steel and plastic.

At first touch, Tracie thought the handle was sturdy, but the Windmill part was "a little reminiscent of a child's toy, so we'll see."

No instructions were included, so Tracie searched online. "I saw a video on YouTube where they sliced the ends off, then they cut it lengthwise," she said.

We were impressed. It truly sliced the watermelon cubed pieces. It even cut along the sides.

Windmill Watermelon Slicer, you passed the does it work test.