City of Memphis to celebrate 200th birthday with host of events

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The city of Memphis is celebrating its 200th anniversary on Wednesday and that means it’s time to celebrate.

This weekend, residents and visitors alike will take over Tom Lee Park for a day filled with musical performances, a day-long picnic, an aviation show and even fireworks. For all the runners out there, be sure to take part in the Great American River Run early Saturday morning. For more information on Celebrate Memphis click here.

But of course, there are many other ways to celebrate before and after that event.

On Wednesday, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris will host the Memphis Bicentennial Gala at the FedEx forum.

Residents can also celebrate at the Happy Birthday, Memphis! bash at Railgarten starting at 4 p.m.

