Young offenders in jail recognized for their work, progress

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Tuesday awards were given out at Shelby County's Jail East location.

Maybe it's not the place you would expect to hear about awards, but there was a celebration for boys who have completed the school year.

The C-Pod of Shelby County Jail East was decked out with tablecloths and tassels, along with teachings for the future.

"Don't let your right now get in the way of your not yet," speaker Dr. C. Grey told the group of about 12 to 15 young men.

We can't legally identify the young offenders, ages 16 and 17.

Somewhere along they're short life they made a mistake. They're now set to be tried as adults, but they're still in school and are part of Hope Academy.

"These kids are going to return back into the community. So it is our job to prepare them to go back into the community, so they can be productive citizens," Chief Jailer Kirk Fields said.

The young offenders read poems to jail staff they wrote, talking about their struggles, their hope for success and society.

They were also awarded for their work.

"It just motivates them. It helps them stay involved. Some of the young men have made straight A's the whole school year," explained Takietha Tuggle, Chief Inspector of Jail East.

The teens were recognized for everything from academics, art and citizenship.

One 17-year-old we spoke to was an emcee for the program. He was recognized for his leadership and reading skills.

He's glad people at home can see the progress some of the detainees are making and doesn't want to be written off.

"I don't want them to look and just see my charges and think I'm just a menace or something like that," he said.

He has plans for his awards.

"I'm gonna send it to my grandma and show the judge."

He has even bigger plans for the future once he is no longer incarcerated.

"Accounting. I love math."

Jail staff said this is the first year they have done the awards and they plan to do them again in the future.