× United Solutions to invest $9.5 million into Sardis facility, hire 50 employees

SARDIS, Miss. — A company with operations in Panola County, Mississippi announced on Tuesday that it will be investing more money and adding additional jobs at the site.

According to the Mississippi governor’s office, United Solutions will be investing $9.5 million into its current facility in Sardis. When the expansion is complete in 2021, the company will have added two additional product lines, invested in new equipment and made needed renovations to the building.

They will also be adding 50 additional employees over the next four years.

“United Solutions’ expansion is great news for Panola County. Fifty new job opportunities for the people of Sardis and the surrounding area will strengthen the region’s economy and manufacturing presence while helping build more vibrant communities for years to come,” Gov. Phil Bryant said.

“United Solutions is pleased to be working with Panola County and the state of Mississippi to rebuild the infrastructure at the Sardis facility. We are excited about the future and look forward to continued growth in Sardis,” said United Solutions CEO Tim Durkin.

The company currently employs 102 workers.