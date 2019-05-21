Teen mom at Trezevant High graduates with $1 million in scholarships, top honors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Trezevant High School student has received more than $1 million in scholarships from at least 25 colleges. Now the young mother is sharing how she managed to graduate with honors.

A picture shared on Facebook congratulating Lamyrical Harris received thousands of shares and likes. Those close to Harris say there's a driving force that kept her focused.

"She came to school. She took care of business, and her motivation has been her child," Assistant Principal Yolanda Sherrod said.

Harris found out she was pregnant during her junior year.

"I was scared. It just made me go 10 times harder," she said.

But she ultimately decided to keep working towards her goals. That meant that after her son Laderrious Moore was born, Harris still graduated as a valedictorian.

"I want him to be valedictorian of his class, and I want him to have over a million dollars in scholarships," Harris said.

After having her son, she says there were times she could barely walk, but a teacher helped her keep her eyes on the prize.

"At the end of junior year I had $200,000. By the time I hit senior year, I was at 500,000," Harris said.

Slowly and surely the scholarships kept piling up, and days before Harris graduated she learned that she earned more than $1 million in scholarships.

She hasn't decided which college she will attend, but she says she'll come back to her alma mater to give back.