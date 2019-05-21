× Police: Woman wanted after setting fire to vehicle at southeast Memphis apartment complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department has released new information in a recent arson investigation.

Officials say firefighters responded to an automobile fire in the 7600 block of Shuler Drive at the Wyndham Apartments on Tuesday, April 30 at 12:15 p.m. That’s when crews found a black, 2013 Mercedes Benz smouldering and quickly put out the fire.

During the course of the investigation it was discovered that the victim in this case was confronted by a female suspect in a white Mercedes Benz C230 before the crime. The suspect poured an accelerant on the vehicle and set it on fire before proceeding to the front of complex and setting combustible materials on fire as well.

If you recognize the woman call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.