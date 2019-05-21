× Penny keeping expectations high for Tigers team

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Armed with the No. 1 recruiting class in the country, Tigers coach Penny Hardaway welcomes the high expectations heading into just his second season as a college head coach.

Hardaway said he expects his Tigers team to win a national championship, and that requires recruiting big talent.

“We’re not shying away from that,” Hardaway said Tuesday. “We want people to say Memphis basketball is back versus not mentioning Memphis at all.”

Tuesday was the first day Penny talked about his latest recruiting class, one that, if you haven’t heard, is No. 1 in the country with names like Wiseman, Achiuwa, Boogie, Jeffries, Quinones. Dandridge and Baugh. There are 4- and 5-stars, at least too likely one-and-dones.

And while Hardaway welcomes all the pressure that comes with all that talent, he also has a plan in place to tackle what many see as his biggest hurdle: keeping everyone happy.

“That’s what we want. We want everything to be about Memphis,” he said.

Penny also plans to take this new look tiger team to the Bahamas this summer — four games in seven days, sort of like a coming out party for the u of m.

The trip is set for Aug. 12 through the 19.