Pedestrian dead following accident on I-240 near Union Avenue

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was killed during a pedestrian accident.

According to police, a driver was heading northbound on Interstate 240 when a man ran out in front of the vehicle underneath the Union Avenue overpass. The driver swerved to avoid the pedestrian, but to no avail. The pedestrian ran the same direction the car swerved and was fatally wounded.

After the impact, the vehicle reportedly left the roadway and came to a rest in the grassy area just north of the Union Avenue overpass.

Police identified the driver as Tajah Ferrance. Ferrance was charged for driving on a suspended license and failing to have car insurance. He was not charged with killing the pedestrian.