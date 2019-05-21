Moorhead agrees to contract extention with Bulldogs

BATON ROUGE, LA - OCTOBER 20: Head coach Joe Moorhead of the Mississippi State Bulldogs reacts during the first half against the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium on October 20, 2018 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

STARKVILLE, Miss. — Mississippi State football coach Joe Moorhead has received a contract extension through the 2022 season that will pay an average base salary of $3.2 million.

The school announced the extension on Tuesday. Moorhead originally signed a four-year deal worth an average of $2.75 million when he was hired following the 2017 season. The new deal is also four years, which is the longest allowed by state law.

Moorhead will earn a base salary of $3.05 million next season and that number will increase by $100,000 in 2020, 2021 and 2022.

Mississippi State is coming off an 8-5 season, including a 4-4 mark in the Southeastern Conference and a loss to Iowa in the Outback Bowl. The Bulldogs had one of the nation’s best defenses but struggled at times on offense.

