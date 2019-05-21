× Oxford Police officer arrested in Mississippi mother’s killing

OXFORD, Miss. — An Oxford Police officer has been arrested in the case of a 32-year-old mother who was found dead in Oxford on Sunday.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is looking into the case of Dominique Clayton as a homicide.

MBI investigators arrested Matthew Kinne after an investigation that began Sunday.

Jeff McCutcheon, interim chief with the Oxford Police Department, said that early on in the investigation, it was found that Kinne, a four-year officer with Oxford Police, was possibly involved in a relationship with the victim. MBI was called in at that point.

“We want to assure you that we will not hide behind our badge,” McCutcheon said.

Clayton was found dead in Oxford on Sunday, but so far few details have been released.

Reggie Clayton, a cousin of the victim, thanked the MBI for their investigation.