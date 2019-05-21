Live at 9: Fill The Boot, Jamey Hatley, Chef Elle & music with Richard Lynch

Help Fill The Boot with the Memphis Fire Department

For a number of decades, Fill The Boot has been a time-honored tradition for firefighters across the United States, including right here in the Mid-South. Memphis firefighters will once again raise money to help those with muscular dystrophy later this week and they’ll be joined by Mrs. Tennessee International 2019 Brandi Middleton.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Interview with Jamey Hatley

Imagine being handpicked by Director Barry Jenkins. That's the case for Indie Memphis 2019 winners of the Black Filmmaker Residency and Fellowship For Screenwriting. Memphis' own Jamey Hatley belongs to that group and Tuesday she joined us to explain exactly what that means.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Combating those pesky, unwanted calls

Unwanted calls - including illegal and spoofed robocalls - are at the top when it comes to complaints to the FCC. And it seems like every day more and more scammers are popping up. The good news is there are also new ways to combat those con artists.

WREG's Melissa Moon joined us with a look at that work.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cooking with Chef Elle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Music with Richard Lynch

Whether it's hard driving honky tonk or traditional classic country, Richard Lynch does it all. Lynch and his band have produced a number of chart-topping songs and he joined us Tuesday morning to share one of them on Live at 9.