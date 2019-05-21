× Kuchar and Watson commit to first ever WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – In the first of many signs that this year’s field will be unlike any Memphis has ever seen, PGA TOUR stars Matt Kuchar and Bubba Watson have committed to the 2019 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational at TPC Southwind.

Kuchar, the current FedExCup points leader, and Watson, a 12-time PGA TOUR winner, will each be competing in Memphis for the first time since 2007.

“The World Golf Championships events continue to boast the strongest fields in golf, and we’re excited to announce two global stars who will make the trip to Memphis this July,” said Darrell Smith, Executive Director of the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational. “Both Matt and Bubba are two of golf’s biggest names and their return for the first time in a dozen years speaks to the significance of WGC events and sets the stage for the expected star-studded field fans will see this year.”

Kuchar already has two PGA TOUR wins this year with victories at the Mayakoba Golf Classic and Sony Open in Hawaii.

Watson has 12 PGA TOUR victories to his credit, including two World Golf Championships victories – 2014 WGC-HSBC Champions and 2018 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play. In 12 starts this season, Watson’s made 10 cuts with two top-10s.

The World Golf Championships annually attract the most elite and global fields of the year, with 40-50 of the top 50 players in the Official World Golf Ranking teeing it up in the four annual events. With Memphis’ hometown event taking on a new identity as a World Golf Championships event, fans will be treated to a host of global superstars some of which have never played before in Memphis. The PGA TOUR has held a tournament in Memphis every year since 1958, but 2019 will mark the first time Memphis has hosted a World Golf Championships event. This year’s WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational runs from July 25th through the 28th out at TPC Southwind.