App aims to expose robocallers by scamming them

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tired of those annoying robocalls coming to your cell phone? There's an app that lets you silence them.

If you have a cell phone, chances are you get at lest one call a day from someone trying to sell you something.

One robocall monitoring service estimates that almost 5 billion robocalls were made to mobile phones in the United States in April 2019.

But instead of just ignoring the calls, Ashton Bingham and Art Kulik decided to have some fun with them. Now the Los Angeles film makers are making a living scamming the scammers with dozens of YouTube videos.

"I wish I knew how to make them stop,"

"Because there are so many scammers, and we can't change that. That does work to our advantage that there is always someone to mess with," Bingham said.

They've also partnered with the creators of the award-winning Robokiller App. Once downloaded to your phone, it tags and intercepts the unwanted and illegal calls.

"It recognizes the millions of spam and scam numbers. It doesn't ring on your phone. It doesn't ring anymore,"

Robokiller not only blocks the numbers, it allows you to use any answer bot to take the calls. Many of them were created by Bingham and Kulik.

"We had one recording basically where his wife was giving birth. We are practical jokers where we create this story, these situations. So the telemarketer, the scammer, she participates," Kulik said.

The app also records the calls so you can play them back or post them to social media. The idea is to waste the scammers time and expose them.

The app cost $3.99 a month or $29.99 for a yearly membership.

But Bingham and Kulik say it's the best way to stop the calls.

Under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act it's illegal for telemarketers to robocall or text you without your permission.