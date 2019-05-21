Abortion-rights supporters to rally in Downtown Memphis

Pro-Choice protesters gather at Ingram Park in Birmingham, Alabama, after the March For Reproductive Freedom on May 19, 2019. - The state of Alabama passed a near-total abortian ban on May 14, 2019, one of the nation's most restrictive bans on abortions in decades. (Photo by Seth HERALD / AFP) (Photo credit should read SETH HERALD/AFP/Getty Images)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Supporters of abortion rights are set to rally in Downtown Memphis as part of a national campaign responding to states that have passed new abortion restrictions.

The free public event is set for noon Tuesday at the Civic Plaza at 167 North Main Street.

“Across the country, we are seeing a new wave of extreme bans on abortion, representing an all-out assault on reproductive freedom and abortion access,” said event organizers. “Criminalizing abortion care will have a disproportionate impact on low-income women and women of color, who already face significant barriers to accessing abortion care.”

