Small town looks for answers after shooting at high school graduation party

JONESTOWN, Miss. — A family is praying for a miracle after an 18-year-old girl was shot outside a high school graduation party.

The Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office said several people were injured in a shooting in downtown Jonestown just after midnight Sunday morning. Victims were taken to hospitals for treatment.

Lamonshae Williams was shot in the stomach, just after she graduated from Coahoma Early College High School. She has plans to be an athletic trainer, and her family says she graduated sixth in her class.

Her mother said Monday morning that she was alert, but not out of the woods yet.

The other victims mentioned by the sheriff’s office have not been identified.

Williams’ family and those who live in the small town of about 1,200 where the shooting took place want answers.

“It’s sad that kids can’t come out and enjoy themselves,” said Lance Burnett, who owns a business in Jonestown near where the shooting took place. “They have to look over their shoulder, worried about being shot because of someone else, you know?”

There were cameras at City Hall nearby, which could be a clue to help investigators.

In town Monday, several Coahoma County Sheriff’s vehicles were in town, but residents said for the most part, law enforcement is pretty scarce.

The Coahoma Sheriff’s Office said they have persons of interest in the case, but declined to share any further information. The investigation is ongoing.

The mayor of Jonestown has not responded.