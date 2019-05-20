× North Memphis library in need of AC unit as temperatures rise

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A North Memphis library is left to rely on fans to keep visitors and employees cool while the air conditioning unit is out.

Yvonne Taylor says it’s hard to beat the heat outside. “That’s not fair.”

Taylor stops in to make copies at the Hollywood Library from time to time. Fortunately she’s usually in and out, but she keeps thinking about those just sitting through the heat, including library employees.

“Lots of people don’t have cars, and they can’t go to other libraries.”

Taylor says she’s also thinking about the children who pick up books and hang out at the library after school.

“It’s not good. It can make them sick.”

Then there’s the question of how long has the library been without air?

According to our source, the library has needed relief from the heat for a while, and they’ve even reported the broken AC unit to no avail.

We asked Mayor Strickland about the issue on Monday. He responded by saying, “No one has told me about that, but that is unacceptable. I’ll check on it once I get back to City Hall.”