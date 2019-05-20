× Mom accused of throwing knife, stabbing son in the hip

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South mom was arrested over the weekend after allegedly stabbing her son in the hip.

Kisha Williams was charged with aggravate assault to wit domestic violence after her son called police saying he had been injured on Saturday by his mother.He told police they were inside their home when Williams began “playing around” with the knife. The teen asked his mother to leave him alone and that’s when he said she threw the weapon, striking him in the right hip.

The boy was taken to the Regional Medical Center for treatment.

His mother was arrested and given a $10,000 bail. She was released on Saturday.