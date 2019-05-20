× Manhunt Monday: Thieves caught on camera burglarizing Arkansas gas station

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. — Some bold burglars are still on the run months after investigators say they pulled off a risky, silent heist.

Chief Todd Groom has been with the Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office for more than 10 years and has put countless criminals behind bars. Two masked criminals are next on his list.

Five months ago, the men burglarized the Circle N gas station in Lehi, Arkansas.

Detectives say these crooks were so bold that they walked right in through the front door. It may seem strange, but it’s not. Especially when you have the key to the front door and the code to turn off the store’s alarm system.

“They thought they had disabled the camera, but they hadn’t. I believe it was someone who formerly worked there or was currently working there,” Groom said.

He says the thieves knew where everything was located, including the store’s safe.

They were seen grabbing the safe and rolling it out of the back door. The suspects also took some of the store’s lottery tickets.

Groom says surveillance video shows what appears to be a tan-colored Tahoe waiting behind the store.

“I’m bound and determined. We are going to find out who did this. We are going to get them.”

Detectives have already charged one person with trying to cash in one of the stolen lottery tickets. Groom says it’s only a matter of time before more arrests are made.

If you recognize the suspects, you are urged to call Crittenden County Crime Stoppers at (870)- 732-4444. All calls are confidential.