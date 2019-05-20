Man accused of robbing men at gunpoint in Nutbush church’s parking lot arrested

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A suspect accused of robbing two men at gunpoint in the Hartland Baptist Church parking lot in Nutbush on Sunday is behind bars.

Jarquavious Murray is now charged with aggravated robbery and theft. According to police records, he held the victim’s at gunpoint and robbed them after the church's morning services.

"It's not fair. The ones who did that obviously don't care," a neighbor said.

He says he's seen many negative changes in his neighborhood over the last two decades.

"Some have asked, 'Why are you still there?' Well, I own my own place, so I live here. It was quiet when I moved here."

Now that has changed.

According to the affidavit, Murray forced the men to the ground and emptied their wallets and pockets.

He fled the scene in a silver car, but was later located and arrested at a grocery store on Chelsea Avenue.

A neighbor says he can only rely on his faith to save his community.

"I feel like I must trust the God that I decided to trust 19 years ago."