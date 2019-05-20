Live at 9: City Council, Memphis basketball fever, gospel music & music with J. Cook and Sandino

Colvett, Greer on Memphis City Council agenda

From the mayor’s enacting of the Memphis 3.0 plan to a plastic checkout bag tax, council members have a packed agenda on Tuesday. Councilmen Frank Colvett and Sherman Greer joined us on Live at 9 to share their take on the matters at hand.

Memphis has basketball fever

Basketball is a hot topic across the Bluff City right now. From the University of Memphis to the Grizzlies, there is a lot of buzz surrounding these teams. Larry Robinson and Howard Robertson talk about all the exciting news on Live at 9.

Midtown neighborhood fed up with crime

People who live near a known drug house in Midtown are fed up with all the crime it attracts. WREG's Jessica Gertler has been digging into the criminal history at the home on Summit Street and she stopped by to talk about some of the disturbing things she's uncovered.

Gospel music with Bishop Winans, Pastor Norman

Gospel music fans are no strangers to two of the greatest performers to hit the stage, Bishop Marvin Winans and Pastor Keith Norman. The gospel greats will join a host of others for a week of Holy Convocation right here in Memphis.

Music with J. Cook and Sandino

Two music artists are teaming up and going on tour across the Mid-South for the next two months. The Four Days Late Tour features J. Cook and Sandino, and they stopped by to tell us how this partnership happened and what you can expect.